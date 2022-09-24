QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,680 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,424 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on QCOM. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $121.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.19. The company has a market capitalization of $136.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 26.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.