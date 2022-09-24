OLIO Financial Planning Acquires 36 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,562,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 118,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,287,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,825,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,509,000 after purchasing an additional 135,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $364.03 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $405.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

