Newfound Research LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 239.0% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.36.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.8 %

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $3,592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,999,311.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total value of $9,550,706.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,162,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 233,951 shares of company stock worth $16,654,206 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $70.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $53.22 and a 12-month high of $80.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.03 and its 200 day moving average is $74.03.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 14.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.76%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

