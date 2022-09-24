Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 423 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 420.9% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 2,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 173,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,838,000 after purchasing an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Price Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $520.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $204.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $567.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.19.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total transaction of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $588.36, for a total value of $5,883,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $107,889,338.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

