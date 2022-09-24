Acropolis Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,843 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $405.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $364.03 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.