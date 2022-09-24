McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 31.3% during the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,509 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.1% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 52,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $12,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.39.

NYSE:MCD opened at $245.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.04 and a 200-day moving average of $249.66. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

