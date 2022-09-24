Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after buying an additional 5,730,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.10.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.12 and a 1 year high of $64.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total transaction of $28,467.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,435,075.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,370 shares in the company, valued at $7,435,075.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

