Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Acquires 1,355 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,865 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.1% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 1,185,999 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,583,000 after purchasing an additional 686,379 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cisco Systems Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.10.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.66 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $64.29. The stock has a market cap of $167.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

