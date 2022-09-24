Westshore Wealth LLC Has $847,000 Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Westshore Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up approximately 0.6% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $847,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the second quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.88. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.50 and a one year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.