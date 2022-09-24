Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Acquires 893 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,989,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,499,000 after acquiring an additional 75,918 shares during the last quarter. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.50 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average is $87.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

