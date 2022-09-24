Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Purchases 900 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.4% of Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

