Five Oceans Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Five Oceans Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $168.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.43.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

