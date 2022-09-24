Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,244,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,768,000 after purchasing an additional 166,275 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,985,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,818,000 after purchasing an additional 338,024 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $103.09 and a 12-month high of $116.72.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

