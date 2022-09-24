Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 4,415 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $21,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $405.47 and a 200-day moving average of $411.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.