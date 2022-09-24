Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 6.1% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,562,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,864,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 118,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,287,000 after buying an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,825,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,509,000 after buying an additional 135,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,347,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $405.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.30.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

