1,258 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 847,727 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,102.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 655,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,808,000 after buying an additional 626,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $275.51 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.10 and a 200-day moving average of $312.19.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

