iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Cut by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 18.3% of David J Yvars Group’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,562,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 118,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,287,000 after acquiring an additional 40,296 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,825,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,509,000 after acquiring an additional 135,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $411.30.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

