Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,040.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.2 %

CCI stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.94 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.48.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently 165.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $183.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Crown Castle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Crown Castle from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.20.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

