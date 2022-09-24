Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Harbour Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 8,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of PSX opened at $75.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $67.08 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

