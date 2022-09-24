Marcum Wealth LLC Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 11.6% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.8% during the first quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 21,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Price Performance

C opened at $44.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.65 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73. The stock has a market cap of $85.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.30 and a 52-week high of $73.72.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.19.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.