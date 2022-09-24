Transform Wealth LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 92.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,259 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 29,430 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 3,786 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 13,282 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock valued at $6,374,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 1.6 %

NKE stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.34 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $115.65.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

NIKE declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NIKE from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.81.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

