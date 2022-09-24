Transform Wealth LLC Has $217,000 Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Transform Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 43.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $103.36 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.09 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.14.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.