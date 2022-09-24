Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.20.

Chevron Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of CVX opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $155.88 and a 200 day moving average of $160.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $99.65 and a 52-week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.