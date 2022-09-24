LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Boosts Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $311,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,202,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,904,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,293,622,000 after buying an additional 763,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,285,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.48 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.43.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

