General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Reduced by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,807 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,496,942 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,112,580,000 after buying an additional 255,566 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 24,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $962,000. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $363,000. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. 67.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.15.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently -7.55%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.