Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 169 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 89,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,987,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 15.3% in the second quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,356,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% in the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,974,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.0 %

PEP stock opened at $168.52 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $173.27 and its 200-day moving average is $170.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

