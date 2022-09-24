Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after buying an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after buying an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after buying an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 13,931,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $305,931,000 after buying an additional 38,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after buying an additional 1,323,267 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.04%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPD. US Capital Advisors restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

