Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Sells 1,507 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Twitter by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,393 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Twitter by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 32,180 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Twitter by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 88,662 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Twitter by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 246,383 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,846 shares during the last quarter. 72.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Twitter Stock Performance

NYSE:TWTR opened at $41.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a PE ratio of -207.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.30 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Twitter ( NYSE:TWTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TWTR. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Twitter from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $54.20 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna downgraded Twitter from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Twitter from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Twitter from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.27.

Insider Activity at Twitter

In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kayvon Beykpour sold 14,878 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.09, for a total transaction of $611,337.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 396,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,285,651.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $163,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 711,333 shares in the company, valued at $23,303,269.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,408,285 over the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

