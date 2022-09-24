Transform Wealth LLC Sells 299 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,672,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,772,211,000 after buying an additional 1,814,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,717,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,351,279,000 after buying an additional 4,861,668 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 18,488,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,985,801,000 after buying an additional 3,513,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,780,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,063,792,000 after buying an additional 294,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE PLD opened at $108.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day moving average of $135.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Prologis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.