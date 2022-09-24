Transform Wealth LLC Sells 27,574 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Transform Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,574 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 96,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,079,000 after buying an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 590.0% in the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $322,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $339.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $370.80 and its 200 day moving average is $376.43. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $334.24 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

