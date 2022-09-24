Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,851,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 75,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $184.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

