McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares during the period. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $184.26 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.52.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

