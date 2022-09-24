Five Oceans Advisors Increases Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.4% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 35,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.1% in the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of MRK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.