ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in ASML were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 90.9% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 78.4% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $436.14 on Friday. ASML Holding has a twelve month low of $412.67 and a twelve month high of $881.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $518.30 and a 200-day moving average of $548.18. The firm has a market cap of $178.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. ASML had a net margin of 31.36% and a return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $1.3991 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $590.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

