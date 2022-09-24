Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Sells 719 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

MRK stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $219.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.50 and a 1 year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

