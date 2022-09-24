Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $3.25 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.1% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $86.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.50 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

