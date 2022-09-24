Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lowered its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,358,000 after buying an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 28,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,755,000 after buying an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $364.03 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

