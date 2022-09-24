Marino Stram & Associates LLC Has $26.87 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.3% of Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $405.47 and a 200-day moving average of $411.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

