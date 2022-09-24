YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

IVV stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $364.03 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $405.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.30.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

