iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of IVV stock opened at $371.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $411.30. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
