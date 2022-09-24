Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.11 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. William Allan LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $275.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $307.10 and a 200-day moving average of $312.19. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

