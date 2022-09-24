IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 2,373 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.8% during the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ecolab Stock Performance

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 over the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $149.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.57. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

