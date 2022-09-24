IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 5,271 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,137 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 0.6% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $35,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.8% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,732 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.92.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $466.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $528.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $206.60 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 2.58%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.68, for a total value of $156,504.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,711,170.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

