IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $49.43 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 942,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,745 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.9% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $49,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

