First Bancorp Inc ME Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.94 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.31.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

