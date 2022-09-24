Tompkins Financial Corp Has $1.96 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,226 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its stake in Pfizer by 49.9% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52.3% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 23.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.31.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

