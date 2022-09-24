Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Holdings Decreased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 378,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $19,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PFE shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.1 %

PFE stock opened at $44.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

