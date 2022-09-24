Marcum Wealth LLC Acquires 1,032 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after buying an additional 13,790,348 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,854,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,850,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,373 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $3,351,891,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.94 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. The company has a market capitalization of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.31%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

