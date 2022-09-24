NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,342 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Summit Global Investments grew its stake in NVIDIA by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $10,445,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.91.

Shares of NVDA opened at $125.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $122.57 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

