Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $50.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $44.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $247.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.31. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $40.94 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

